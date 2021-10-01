BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-car collision on I-83 south near Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore has closed all but one lane.
Chopper 13 observed that only the left lane is open and traffic is slowed for about a mile. One car was flipped on its side and people were rescued from that vehicle.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
WJZ has reached out to authorities about the crash.