BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the human carcinogen benzene.
The items recalled include lots of SPF 50 Pure and Simple, travel-sized sport spray and Sport Mineral that were manufactured between January 10 and June 15 2021.
Starting September 30, customers can call 1-888-921-1537 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST if they have questions. To request a refund, and for more information, visit www.sunscreenrecall2021.com
Information including the UPC, lot and manufacturing date of the items in the recall are on the FDA website.