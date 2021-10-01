MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) – Throughout his football career, Deonte Harris always had to have his favorite fruit-based bowls and smoothies to get him through his workouts.

“He had a trainer who introduced him to smoothie bowls, açaí bowls,” said Lisa Harty, his mother.

But when he moved from Middle River to New Orleans to become a wide receiver for the Saints, he couldn’t get the type of bowls he liked.

“We couldn’t find it the same way we could get them here. Like, they would add coconut milk or almond milk, and we didn’t like it that way,” Harty said.

So Harty started making inventing new recipes for her son to make.

But they become than just a meal for her son.

“I had a neighbor… ‘Can I get a bowl? Are you selling bowls?’ ‘No, I sell cakes. I don’t sell bowls.’ So then I finally said, ‘OK, I’ll sell you a bowl,’” she recalled.

So many people started asking for them that she decided to launch her business called Enjoy a Bowl.

“It started during the pandemic, and then it became a real business idea,” Harty said.

And while she’s working out of her kitchen for now, she’ll soon be opening her own storefront where she’ll be selling the same recipes she created for her son.

And if you want to get a taste of these delicious bowls now, you can buy them by sending Harty a direct message on Instagram or call 443-819-0410.

Her storefront will open at 11531 Wakefield St. in early 2022.