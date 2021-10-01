BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer was injured after his patrol car was struck by a school bus in East Baltimore, officials said.
According to authorities, the officer was traveling west in the 1700 block of East Preston Street, crossing the 1300 block of North Gay Street when his car was stuck.READ MORE: University Of Maryland Dedicates New Pyon-Chen Residence Hall
The officer was extricated and taken to shock trauma. He is listed in stable condition and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The driver of the school bus was not injured. A child on board was taken to Johns Hopkins as a precaution.
Police say a male officer was driving along E. Preston St. when the bus crashed into his driver side – the officer was extracted and transported with non life threatening injuries. The bus driver had no injuries – one child on the bus but not injured @wjz https://t.co/7KeyF8ghWS
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 1, 2021
We are praying for our officer involved in this evening's MVA. Pres Mancuso is responding to @shocktrauma and will provide information as it becomes available. @BaltimorePolice
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) October 1, 2021
