By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer was injured after his patrol car was struck by a school bus in East Baltimore, officials said.

According to authorities, the officer was traveling west in the 1700 block of East Preston Street, crossing the 1300 block of North Gay Street when his car was stuck.

The officer was extricated and taken to shock trauma. He is listed in stable condition and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the school bus was not injured. A child on board was taken to Johns Hopkins as a precaution.

