BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sheppard Pratt opened its new Opioid Treatment Clinic to help care for those suffering from opioid addiction and to provide mental health care for Baltimore County residents.
"Headquartered in the heart of Baltimore County, this new opioid treatment clinic will significantly expand access to the lifesaving treatment our family, friends, and neighbors struggling with the disease of addiction need," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "Every opioid overdose death is the tragic loss of a loved one, which is why our administration is proud to partner with Shepard Pratt in doing all we can to combat this epidemic by offering quality care to heal our communities and save lives."
The clinic is part of its Partners in Recovery Program to help increase treatment. The program is located at Sheppard Pratt's hospital campus.
"Due to a persistent shortage of integrated behavioral health care that incorporates medication-assisted treatment for people who have both substance use and mental health conditions, many do not receive adequate treatment, which leads to poor long-term health outcomes," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. "It's important to be able to address both substance use and mental health issues simultaneously, and Sheppard Pratt has the programs and expertise to do both."
