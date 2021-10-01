COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland celebrated the dedication of its newest residence hall.

The state-of-the-art Pyon Chen hall is 131,000 square feet and houses 450 students.

“What’s so special about this building, in particular, is the name of the hall and the community; Heritage. For years to come, Terps will understand the importance of these influential names, who helped pave the way for students to have an opportunity to make their mark on our campus,” said Scott Cronin, Residence Hall Association President. “It also makes me so happy to say that the Residence Hall Association students had the opportunity to collaborate with the University on this residence hall to help ensure it met students’ needs.”

It is named after the two who are credited to diversifying the school, Pyon Su, the first Korean student to receive a degree from any American college or university, and Chunjen Constant Chen, the first Chinese student to enroll at Maryland Agricultural College in 1915. Officials said this is the first time since 1914 that a residence hall has been named for a person.

“My great-great-great-uncle, Pyon Su, was a changemaker, and his legacy at the University of Maryland is a shining example of that. He was the first Korean to graduate from any U.S. college or even any western university. He was a trailblazer for not only Koreans but also for all Asians in this country. We are honored for our family name to be ingrained in this university’s history and to be part of something much greater than one man’s journey,” said Harold Pyon, Pyon Su’s great-great-great-nephew.