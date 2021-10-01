Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

Welcome to October! OCTOBERFEST is on! Let’s be real. September, for the most part, is the last 3 weeks of Summer. Ok, so Autumn started on the 22nd, but once you hit October Fall is on! And we kick it off big here in the Mid-Atlantic.

This weekend is the Fells Point Festival, and “down the ocean” it is Sunfest! Corn Mazes are open now too, as are pick your own Pumpkin patches! And the weather, on a weekend where good weather is everything, the forecast is just perfect, for the most part. Sun today, Sun tomorrow, and still pleasant for the first half of Sunday. By later afternoon Sunday, some showers will move into the Mid-Atlantic then moving into next week showers are in the forecast at times Monday through Thursday. But for right now, the first weekend of October, (OCTOBERFEST in my book if you will)., is living up to the billing that Fall is the best season here.

One more thing before we go, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. And guys you too need to be physically aware. A dear friend found a lump a while back in his breast. He got it checked out and indeed it was very early breast cancer. He got it taken care of and is fine today. And ladies total respect for spreading the word to us guys.

T.G.I.F.! It is the truth!

MB!