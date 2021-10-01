BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said Thursday.
Princes Rouzer is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, police said.
Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest at about 8:10 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 3600 block of Clarinth Road. He was treated at a nearby hospital.
Rouzer was arrested on a warrant following an investigation, police said.