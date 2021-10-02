ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Advocates rallied in Annapolis on Saturday to join a nationwide effort to stand up and defend abortion rights.

“I’m out here to protect the rights of my body and my daughters’ bodies,” said Sara Knight, who attended the rally. “I just want everyone to be able to make their own choice.”

They spoke out against the recently passed Texas law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women even know they’re pregnant.

“It is not the role of the government to be controlling any of our bodies and any of our choices and our life decisions so when it comes to the right to choose, they need to be offering that right and protecting that right,” said Maeve Sanford, who also attended the rally.

Speakers shared their personal experiences and efforts to improve access to abortion in the state.

“We need to make sure that Maryland is aware that this is a very, very important economic social and health-oriented right that we need to defend for women,” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said.

The rally comes just before the Supreme Court reconvenes on Monday and considers a case that challenges Roe vs. Wade which protects a women’s right to choose to have an abortion.

A right that many here say must be maintained.

“We won’t stand for trying to strip people of those freedoms,” Sanford said.

Approximately 660 demonstrations were held across the country Saturday.