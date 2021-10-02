COVID-19 IN MARYLAND3.9 Million Marylanders Are Now Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PERRY HALL, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police have arrested 54-year-old Edward Biedenkapp after a child came forward alleging abuse.

Bidenkapp’s wife ran a daycare in the Perry Hall area and police have reason to believe more children may have been abused between 2007 and 2011.

The children at the daycare referred to Edward Biedenkapp as “Mr. Eddie.”

Anyone with information of potential abuse is urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

If you have been a victim of a sexual assault police also urge you contact any of these resources:

Turn Aroundexternal link 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379
Family Crisis Center of Baltimore Countyexternal link: 410-828-6390
Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assaultexternal link
Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFEexternal link nurse: 443-849-3323

