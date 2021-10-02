COVID-19 IN MARYLAND3.9 Million Marylanders Are Now Fully Vaccinated
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Essex, Missing woman

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Essex woman whom they describe as suffering from emotional distress.

Louisa Williamson, 40, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and gray sweatpants in the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive, although police did not indicate when she was last seen.

READ MORE: Advocates Rally In Annapolis To Defend Abortion Rights

She may be driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry with a Maryland tag of 9EG8847.

READ MORE: Town Hall Held To Put Spotlight On Wrongful Convictions

Anyone who may have seen Williamson is asked to call police at 410-887-0220.

MORE NEWS: Fells Point Fun Festival Returns This Weekend After 2020 Hiatus

 

CBS Baltimore Staff