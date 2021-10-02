ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Essex woman whom they describe as suffering from emotional distress.
Louisa Williamson, 40, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and gray sweatpants in the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive, although police did not indicate when she was last seen.READ MORE: Advocates Rally In Annapolis To Defend Abortion Rights
She may be driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry with a Maryland tag of 9EG8847.READ MORE: Town Hall Held To Put Spotlight On Wrongful Convictions
Anyone who may have seen Williamson is asked to call police at 410-887-0220.MORE NEWS: Fells Point Fun Festival Returns This Weekend After 2020 Hiatus
#MISSING: Louisa Williamson (40), 5’2, 145 lbs. Missing from the 900 block of Ashbridge Dr, 21221. Last seen wearing a t-shirt & gray sweatpants. Possibly driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry/MD tag 9EG8847. Suffers emotional distress. If seen call 911 or #BCoPD at 410-887-0220. ^RR pic.twitter.com/025wBAyots
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 3, 2021