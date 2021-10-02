GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Bowie man walking along the Capital Beltway in Greenbelt was hit by a van and killed early Saturday morning, Maryland State Police said.
Jamarr Rahman Shareef, 39, was unresponsive when police arrived at the southbound lanes of the Beltway at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway exit just before 12:15 a.m., police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the white Nissan NV van that hit Shareef stayed at the scene. Impaired or distracted driving were not factors in the crash, police said.
Police continue to investigate the crash and do not know why Shareef was walking along the interstate.