COVID-19 IN MARYLAND3.9 Million Marylanders Are Now Fully Vaccinated
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick, Frederick County, Frederick Police, Missing

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing female.

Nashe’a Michelle Duncan was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Thomas Avenue at about 3 a.m., police said.

READ MORE: Town Hall Held To Put Spotlight On Wrongful Convictions

Police did not provide her age or a description of her or what she may have been wearing.

READ MORE: Fells Point Fun Festival Returns This Weekend After 2020 Hiatus

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Anthony McPeak at 240-578-5684 or email.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Arrest Man For Child Abuse And Rape

 

CBS Baltimore Staff