FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing female.
Nashe'a Michelle Duncan was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Thomas Avenue at about 3 a.m., police said.
Police did not provide her age or a description of her or what she may have been wearing.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Anthony McPeak at 240-578-5684 or email.
