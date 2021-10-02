CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Catonsville Friday, Baltimore County Police said.
Cody Daniel Darby, 27, was driving a Honda motorcycle on the narrow right shoulder of eastbound Baltimore National Pike when he tried to pass a Toyota RAV4 at a high rate of speed just after 9 p.m., police said.
The driver of the RAV4 made a right turn in the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike, and the motorcycle struck the rear of the RAV4, police said.
Darby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash.