HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A Randallstown man was arrested Friday in Hanover on charges he allegedly solicited sex from an undercover Maryland State Police trooper who was posing as a teenage boy over the Internet, according to a Maryland State Police statement.
Juwell Rae-Kwon Jackson, 25, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, according to the statement.READ MORE: Halethorpe Man, 27, Dies In Catonsville Motorcycle Crash Friday
The trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was monitoring an online dating application and posing as a 15-year-old boy when Jackson allegedly initiated an online conversation Tuesday with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter, the statement alleges.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Arrest Man For Child Abuse And Rape
Jackson allegedly suggested meeting with the person whom he thought was a minor on Friday, and when he arrived at the location at about 9:40 a.m., he was arrested.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.2K New Cases & 14 Deaths Reported Saturday