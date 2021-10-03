ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Public School System on Friday announced new vaccine and testing guidelines for student-athletes, visitors and other members of the public.

Starting with winter sports, high school athletes will have to provide proof of vaccination–which can include a scan or image of the vaccine card or documentation from the state’s site ImmuNet–or submit to weekly testing.

Vaccine verification must be submitted no later than Thursday, Nov. 11.

Community groups that use school buildings after the school day, such as PTA groups and boosters, will also have to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

Vaccine and testing protocols will not be enforced for students and spectators during extracurricular activities, such as concerts, plays and clubs, but universal masking will be required during those events.

To prevent the potential spread of the virus, parents and guardians will not be allowed to attend spelling bees, assemblies, field days and other activities during the school day.

The full post of updates can be viewed here.

On Aug. 12, School System Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Martirano announced all employees would have to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

In their Oct. 1 update, school officials said weekly testing for full- and part-time staff will begin on the week of Oct. 11. There will be testing sites at each of the county’s 12 high schools, and staffers can get tested before or after the school day.

“As we progress through the school year, the schedule, including site locations and times, may adjust to meet changing demands,” officials said.

Staffers also have the option of submitting test results received from any other public or private testing location.