ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — October is now ‘Walktober’ in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed on on Friday, with the seventh annual Walk Maryland Day scheduled for Oct. 6.
“During the COVID-19 emergency, many Marylanders rediscovered their love of walking for recreation, exercise, and for their mental health,” Hogan said. “Maryland designated walking as our official state exercise in 2008, and I encourage people of all ages to step out this Walktober and enjoy Maryland’s autumn beauty.”
For Walk Maryland Day, residents are encouraged to find their “Sole Mate” to participate in one of the more than 30 official walks organized across the state.
Several state agencies are holding “walkinars” throughout the month to discuss topics such as walkability, pedestrian safety and other topics.