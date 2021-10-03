COVID-19 IN MARYLANDMore Than 100K Booster Shots Administered
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: At 5:22 p.m., the Maryland Transportation Authority tweeted the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge had been reopened.

Shortly after making that announcement, the agency said a lane on the eastbound span was blocked by a disabled vehicle. But that was cleared about 10 minutes later.

Eastbound traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was halted early Sunday evening as first responders and tow respond to a crash with an overturned vehicle, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

The agency said a crash occurred just past the entry point of the eastbound span.

Real-time information is available by calling 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726).

This post will be updated.