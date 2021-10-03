ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: At 5:22 p.m., the Maryland Transportation Authority tweeted the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge had been reopened.
REOPENED: Eastbound Bay Bridge from overturned crash. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #MDShorebound
Shortly after making that announcement, the agency said a lane on the eastbound span was blocked by a disabled vehicle. But that was cleared about 10 minutes later.
Eastbound traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was halted early Sunday evening as first responders and tow respond to a crash with an overturned vehicle, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
READ MORE: Howard County Police Investigating Overnight Fatal Accident In Columbia
Tow on scene of eastbound Bay Bridge overturned crash. Traffic is temporarily held. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #MDShorebound pic.twitter.com/zWVTJep5Wc
The agency said a crash occurred just past the entry point of the eastbound span.
Real-time information is available by calling 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726).
This post will be updated.