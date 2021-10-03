BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After dropping three passes against the Detroit Lions last week, wide receiver Marquise Brown bounced back with a highlight-reel touchdown catch.
Watch below as quarterback Lamar Jackson connects on a 49-yard deep pass with Brown, who flies to the ball on post route and makes a Superman-like diving grab, putting the Ravens up 13-7 against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter.
HOLLYWOOD. BROWN. TOUCHDOWN. @Primetime_Jet
And you can’t miss the celebration.
Per NFL’s NextGen Stats, Jackson’s pass traveled 60.8 yards in the air, making it the longest completion of the quarterback’s career.
Lamar Jackson's 49-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown traveled 60.8 yards in the air, Jackson's longest completion of his career, and 2nd-longest by any QB this season.
Jackson is the only qualified QB to average over 10 air yards/att this season (12.5).#BALvsDEN | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/0n1pZb33yH
The Ravens went on to rout the Broncos, 23-7, with Brown totaling four catches for 91 yards.READ MORE: Ravens Knock Broncos From Unbeaten Ranks With 23-7 Rout
After the game, Brown described the play rather succinctly: “Just go get it.”
“He put it out there, so I went and got it–kept my eyes on it and made a catch,” Brown said.
Head coach John Harbaugh said he was proud of the way his third-year wideout performed after his struggles in Detroit.
“It just shows you who he is,” Harbaugh said. “And we’re expecting a lot more of that in the future, so very proud of him.”