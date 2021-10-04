BREAKINGBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Maryland News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in a Monday afternoon shooting in west Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 1:17 p.m. to the 2700 block of Lauretta Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found the victim.

READ MORE: Woman, 33, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Near Lexington Market

He was transported to an area hospital, police said. His condition has not been disclosed.

READ MORE: Ravens Coach Harbaugh Ruffles Fangio's Feathers With Call On Record-Tying Run

Investigators believe the victim was shot on the 2700 block of Edmonson Avenue and then ran to Lauretta Avenue, where he collapsed.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Says Goodbye To The Polar Bears, Neva & Amelia Gray

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff