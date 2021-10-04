BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in a Monday afternoon shooting in west Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 1:17 p.m. to the 2700 block of Lauretta Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found the victim.READ MORE: Woman, 33, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Near Lexington Market
He was transported to an area hospital, police said. His condition has not been disclosed.READ MORE: Ravens Coach Harbaugh Ruffles Fangio's Feathers With Call On Record-Tying Run
Investigators believe the victim was shot on the 2700 block of Edmonson Avenue and then ran to Lauretta Avenue, where he collapsed.MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Says Goodbye To The Polar Bears, Neva & Amelia Gray
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.