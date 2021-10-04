BELCAMP, Md. — A fundraiser held last month raised $130,000 for the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing to military and veteran families whose loved ones are in the hospital.
The annual gala was held Sept. 18 at the Waters Edge Events Center in Belcamp with the goal of raising money for the group's programs and construction of a new facility at Perry Point VA Medical Center.
Hosted by the Major General Harry Greene Aberdeen Chapter of Association of United States Army (AUSA), the gala brought together an estimated 350 attendees and a record 68 sponsors.
At the event, the Fisher House Foundation was presented with a $130,000 check to support the group's services, scholarships and future home builds, in addition to its capital campaign.
To date, the annual gala has raised more than $1.6 million for the Fisher House Foundation.