ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials are asking for public assistance in finding missing 11-year-old Markel Coley. He has been missing since last Thursday, September 30.
Officials said he was last seen on the 1400 block of Hopewell Road in Essex. Coley is four feet five inches and 86 pounds. Police said he is often seen on Ellwood Avenue in Baltimore City.
Missing: 11-yr-old Markel Coley, 4'5, 86lbs, last seen on September 30, 2021 in the 1400 blk of Hopewell Road in Essex, Maryland. He is known to frequent Ellwood Ave in Baltimore City. Anyone with information is requested to contact 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD #CriticalMissing pic.twitter.com/8MKBKOGOfK
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 4, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 410-307-2020.