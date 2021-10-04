BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Growing up in West Baltimore presents a certain set of challenges. But those challenges don’t define every child that comes out of those neighborhoods.

That’s the focus of the documentary, From West Baltimore. Eighteen-year-old 18-year-old Princea Sanders has fond memories of growing up in West Baltimore.

“To be completely honest, it was pretty fun,” said Sanders.

But as the Western High School senior gets older, she realizes it’s not as perfect as it once seemed.

For the past six years, five Baltimore City students have been sharing what it’s like to grow up in the western part of Charm City in a docu-series named From West Baltimore.

Dr. Gia Greer McGinnis is a mentor to the students and director of the UMD Cure Scholarship Program which all the students are a part of. She says the fourth installment of the docu-series, which was just released, focuses on what the students went through over the past two years.

They are events that Sanders has lived through, but they’re not stopping her from achieving her goals of entering the medical field, where she says there’s a real need for black doctors.

And she believes her journey is one worth watching.

From West Baltimore airs Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. on Maryland Public Television and again on Oct. 25. At 9 p.m.