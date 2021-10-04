BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.
Scott was vaccinated against COVID in March, but tested positive twice Monday morning, the mayor’s Director of Communications Cal Harris said. He is reportedly asymptomatic and “currently feels fine.”READ MORE: Woman, 33, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Near Lexington Market
Scott is now self-isolating at his northeast Baltimore home. He will work remotely until he is cleared for work in person.
The Mayor tested negative for covid in a Friday test. He was present at several events over the weekend, including the Parade of Latino Nations Sunday.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breakthrough cases of COVID are expected in vaccinated people.
While some fully vaccinated people can become extremely ill or even die from the virus, there is evidence that the risk for infection, hospitalization and death is much lower for vaccinated people than for those who are unvaccinated, the CDC said.READ MORE: Ravens Coach Harbaugh Ruffles Fangio's Feathers With Call On Record-Tying Run
“This serves as another reminder of the vast challenges faced by the ongoing global pandemic,” Harris said. “Despite being vaccinated and following Baltimore City’s health protocols, breakthrough infections are a real threat.”
Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who was with Mayor Scott at the Parade of Latino Nations in east Baltimore Sunday, said he has tested negative. Cohen used the news to encourage those who are not already vaccinated to get the shot.
If you are not already, please get vaccinated. The odds of getting extremely ill or dying are dramatically decreased for those of us who have taken the vaccine.
— Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) October 4, 2021
MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Says Goodbye To The Polar Bears, Neva & Amelia Gray