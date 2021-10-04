BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on Monday announced the filing of a lawsuit against a biotechnology company on behalf of the estate of Henrietta Lacks.

Lacks was a Baltimore woman whose cells were taken without her permission decades ago and continue to used for medical research today.

The lawsuit alleges that Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Massachusetts-based company, mass produced and sold Lacks’ living tissue knowing that the tissue was taken without her consent at Johns Hopkins Hospital. It accuses the company of unjust enrichment by profiting from the stolen cells.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Lacks went to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the mid-1900s to get treatment for cervical cancer. Hospital officials said when her cells were sent to a lab nearby for a biopsy, the doctor realized that instead of dying, her cells doubled every day.

The cells, nicknamed “HeLa” cells,” played a significant role in medical research and advancements, but doctors never sought permission from Lacks or her family to use the cells.

“In the last several years, Thermo Fisher Scientific has made staggering profits in the tens of millions of dollars by using the HeLa cell line – all while Ms. Lacks’ Estate and family haven’t seen a dime of it,” the complaint says.

According to the complaint, the company is seeking intellectual property rights to products made using the HeLa cell line.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific’s choice to continue selling HeLa cells in spite of the cell lines’ origin and the concrete harms it inflicts on the Lacks family can only be understood as a choice to embrace a legacy of racial injustice embedded in the U.S. research and medical systems,” Crump said. “Black people have the right to control their bodies. And yet Thermo Fisher Scientific treats Henrietta Lacks’ living cells as chattel to be bought and sold.”

Attorneys have said companies continue to use the cells today, and each time the cells are used, the clock on the statute of limitations restarts.