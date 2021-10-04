BALTIMORE (WJZ) — World champion lightweight boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis is due in court Monday for a November 2020 hit and run crash he is charged in.

According to court documents, around 2 a.m. on November 5, a Lamborghini allegedly driven by Davis ran a red light at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard and struck another car. The Lamborghini then left the scene.

The four occupants of the car were transported to Shock Trauma, but there were no serious injuries, officials said.

At the time of the crash, flyers circulated on social media about a birthday celebration for Davis at a nightclub downtown. Sources say Davis arrived at the club around midnight and left around 1:30 a.m. Less than thirty minutes later he was captured on the surveillance video.

Davis has been charged with 14 counts of various traffic violations that allegedly happened during the incident, including:

1. Four counts of Failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury 1 year

2. Failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person 60 days

3. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to furnish req. ID and license 60 days

4. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to exhibit license to police 60 days

5. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to report to nearest police 60 days

6. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to locate and notify owner of unattended property of damage 60 days

7. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property 60 days

8. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on suspended license and privilege 1 year

9. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on revoked license and privilege 1 year

10. Driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization 60 days

11. Driver fail to stop at steady circular red signal.

If he is convicted of all these charges, Davis faces a potential maximum of seven years and 55 days in prison.

It’s not the first time Davis has had a run-in with the law.

In February 2020, he was charged with battery after a viral video allegedly showed him in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

The viral video appeared to show Davis, 25, battering his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a child, while at a celebrity basketball game in Miami.