BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Facebook and some Facebook-owned platforms are experiencing a widespread outage Monday afternoon. The company said it is working to get its products up and running as soon as possible.
According to Down Detector, reports of the outage began at 11:21 a.m and reports peaked at nearly 124,000 around 11:51 a.m.
Facebook-owned Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are also down. It is unclear what caused the outage.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Meanwhile, Instagram tweeted: “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!”
Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021