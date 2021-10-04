BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hanover Drawbridge in Baltimore reopened to traffic Monday afternoon after a temporary malfunction.
The Baltimore Firefighters Union tweeted about noon that the bridge, which crosses the Patapsco River on Hanover Street, was stuck open. A little more than an hour later, however, the union issued an update saying the bridge was back in working order.
The city’s Department of Transportation helped get the bridge back up and running, though it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the bridge’s arms to get stuck.
The Hanover St bridge has reopened. #BalTraffic
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 4, 2021