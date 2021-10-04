ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is set to announce $1.5 million in funding to help support residential treatment centers, officials announced Monday.
The announcement is set to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
“Residential treatment options for people with substance use disorders, including opioid addiction, have been and continue to be extremely limited in Howard County, and yet, we have hundreds of people struggling with addiction,” said Ball. “When I was elected County Executive in 2018, I made it part of my mission to combat substance use disorders, including opioid misuse, locally by establishing residential treatment in our county.”