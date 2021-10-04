ALL THINGS PURPLERavens Knock Broncos From Unbeaten Ranks With 23-7 Rout
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Laurel, Md. (WJZ) — Paramedics delivered a baby at a Laurel fire station Monday morning, officials said.

According to Howard County Fire, a woman pulled into Station 11 with a baby that couldn’t wait for the hospital. Luckily, firefighters and paramedics on the scene were able to help deliver a healthy baby in the back of an ambulance.

After the delivery, the new mom and her baby were transported to a hospital. Officials said both are doing well.

