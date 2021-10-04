Laurel, Md. (WJZ) — Paramedics delivered a baby at a Laurel fire station Monday morning, officials said.
According to Howard County Fire, a woman pulled into Station 11 with a baby that couldn’t wait for the hospital. Luckily, firefighters and paramedics on the scene were able to help deliver a healthy baby in the back of an ambulance.
After the delivery, the new mom and her baby were transported to a hospital. Officials said both are doing well.
This morning, a patient in labor pulled into Station 11 and was met by personnel from Paramedic 115 and Engine 111. The baby was in a hurry and wasn't prepared to wait for mom to get to the hospital. (1/2)
