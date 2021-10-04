TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that led to the lockdown at Towson University Monday evening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began in the Unit block of Stevenson Lane. Officials said the suspect continued onto Osler Driver where he was involved in a hit and run near Cross Campus and Emerson Drive.

A responding officer was assaulted on the scene before the suspect took off on foot. Authorities were contacted a short time later for a reported carjacking at an area hospital. The suspect was arrested in Baltimore City during a bailout.

Officials said this incident involves multiple locations and victims and will update when more details become available.

The officer was not seriously injured and it’s unknown at this time if a weapon was involved. The shelter in place at Towson University has been lifted.

Officials advised that the campus is now clear but a police presence is still visible.

The university’s communications department originally sent students and faculty a notice shortly after 6 p.m., recommending that they stay inside and avoid the West Village area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 410-307-2020.

#BCoPD Detectives investigate a Road Rage incident and accident in Towson on Osler Drive near Cross Campus Drive. The suspect assaulted an officer prior to fleeing and carjacking another victim. At least one subject is in custody. More information to come when available ^JC — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 5, 2021