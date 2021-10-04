TOWSON, Md. — Towson University is asking students and staff to shelter in place Monday evening while a suspect in an officer’s assault is at large.
Officials said officers responded to a reported crash at Osler Drive and Cross Campus Drive around 5:20 p.m. On the scene, officers learned that one driver may have displayed a weapon as he fled the scene.
The university's communications department sent students and faculty a notice shortly after 6 p.m., recommending that they stay inside and avoid the West Village area, according to an email obtained by WJZ.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 911.
