TOWSON, Md. — Towson University officials announced that the suspect has been apprehended and the shelter in place has been lifted.
Officials asked students and staff to shelter in place Monday evening as police searched for the suspect who possibly assaulted an officer. Officials said the campus is now clear but a police presence is still visible.
The suspect has been apprehended, campus is clear, though a police presence may still be visible. We will have more information as soon as possible.
Officers responded to a reported crash at Osler Drive and Cross Campus Drive around 5:20 p.m. On the scene, officers learned that one driver may have displayed a weapon as he fled the scene.
The university’s communications department sent students and faculty a notice shortly after 6 p.m., recommending that they stay inside and avoid the West Village area, according to an email obtained by WJZ.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 911.
