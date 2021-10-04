BALTIMORE (WJZ) –This week marks Fan Appreciation Week and the trash wheels are celebrating a significant milestone.
This is the one-year anniversary of the Maryland polystyrene foam ban going into effect and since it’s been active, the number of foam containers picked up by Mr. Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel dropped by over 80 percent.
The numbers dropped from a high of 22,000 a month to around 4,000 a month so far in 2021.
