BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dense fog advisories were issued across the region Tuesday morning on an unseasonably warm and humid October day.

The fog advisories were set in place early Tuesday morning across western Maryland into Baltimore County, which dropped its advisory around 8 a.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said visibility is a quarter mile or less in dense fog. The service advised morning drivers to use low beams and allow plenty of space.

