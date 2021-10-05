BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dense fog advisories were issued across the region Tuesday morning on an unseasonably warm and humid October day.
The fog advisories were set in place early Tuesday morning across western Maryland into Baltimore County, which dropped its advisory around 8 a.m.READ MORE: School Bus Drivers In Anne Arundel County On Strike, Demanding Better Working Conditions
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.
READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reportedly 'Feeling Fine'
#mdwx Good morning. Beyond the fog JZ just Tweeted about this day will be VERY MUCH like yesterday. Warm, and humid. Some showers, and thunderstorms, around later on. pic.twitter.com/FUd6DJMXIt
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 5, 2021
The National Weather Service said visibility is a quarter mile or less in dense fog. The service advised morning drivers to use low beams and allow plenty of space.
MORE NEWS: Elevated Baltimore County Homicide Rate Raises Concerns
Be careful if traveling early this morning. Patchy dense fog is most widespread in the Dense Fog Advisory area shown, and is most prone in valleys and low areas. Use low-beams and allow plenty of space. Road hazards will be difficult to see in areas of fog. #mdwx #vawx #wvwx pic.twitter.com/PFnaSc7veO
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 5, 2021