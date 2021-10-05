ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers with Annapolis Bus Company plan to return to work on Wednesday.

They have been on strike since Monday. Instead of driving their buses, Annapolis Bus Company drivers are back out in front of the bus depot for day two of their strike.

“It has not diminished the love and the caring that we have for the children but we couldn’t keep going on the way we were going on,” bus driver Mamie Irvin said. “We had to make this sacrifice in order to be able to help them even more so.”

About 80 Anne Arundel County school bus routes were canceled Tuesday. Parents say they’re feeling the brunt.

“I got to keep taking (my son) to school when the bus don’t arrive,” parent Daniel Starliper said.

WJZ spoke to families who said they find out about the canceled bus route the morning of when Anne Arundel County Schools sends them a text. Taking their kids to school themselves is making some parents late for work.

“I got to get up at four, or five or six o’clock in the morning sometimes,” parent Mike Jones said. “Sometimes I have to go in late, like seven or eight, just to get her to school.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman weighed in on the issue and is calling on school leaders to up the bus drivers’ pay.

“We must get a plan together because it is that plan that’s going to give our current drivers the faith that things will get better,” Pittman said. “We won’t solve the shortage of drivers problem in this county until we address the fact that these jobs don’t pay a livable wage.”

The drivers said they plan to go back to work Wednesday but are continuing their fight for better pay and benefits.

The company that owns Annapolis Bus Company sent a statement saying they are still in discussions with Anne Arundel County Schools and the drivers. They hope to get to a resolution soon.

Anne Arundel County school leaders say they’re working with the county executive and other county agencies to come up with a long-term resolution for the bus drivers.