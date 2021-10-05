BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City was awarded a $750,000 grant for domestic violence prevention, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday in an announcement recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The grant funding came from the Improving Criminal Justice Response to Domestic Violence Program by the United States Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. The funding aims to aid the city in addressing service delivery and victimization.READ MORE: 'Fall, Family, Fun': Beachmont Corn Maze Is Open For Business In Kingsville
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is about promoting healthy households and creating the change that we hope to see in our communities,” said Mayor Scott. “Our residents deserve leaders who prioritize the public health of our communities and cultivate environments where our children can grow and thrive. That is why we are proud to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month as we work to reduce violent crime and focus on intimate partner violence in our City.”
The funding will go to key partners like the Baltimore Police Department, the House of Ruth Maryland, and Mercy Medical Center’s Family Violence Response Program.READ MORE: Glen Burnie Man Sentenced 15 Years For Sexually Assaulting A Minor
In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the City Hall Dome will be illuminated purple through November
f you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence and needs resources and support, please reach out to any of the following helplines and websites listed below or visit your nearest hospital for assistance:
-
House of Ruth Maryland: 410-889-7884 / www.hruth.org
-
Turn Around, Inc.: 443-279-0379 / www.turnaroundinc.org
-
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 / www.thehotline.org