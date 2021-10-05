TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will host free flu shot clinics on Oct. 16 and 17, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch announced on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, clinics will be held at the Drumcastle Government Center, Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, Hereford Middle School and Randallstown Community Center.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment This Year?
On Sunday, Oct. 17, clinics are scheduled at the Drumcastle Government Center, Lansdowne Middle School, Middle River Middle School and Pikesville Middle School.
“As we continue combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the dangers of the seasonal flu,” Olszewski said. “We hope all our residents will take advantage of this free, convenient, and accessible way to help prevent getting sick this flu season.”READ MORE: Teen Volunteers Raise $20K In Memory Of Harford County Student
To encourage social distancing, appointments for a shot are required. Residents can book a slot between 9 a.m. and noon by visiting baltimorecountymd.gov/flu or calling the Department of Health at 410-887-3816.
In a statement, Branch urged people who typically shy away from receiving the flu vaccine to get the shot this year, especially the African-American community, which has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Surpasses 8M Vaccine Doses Administered As Positivity Dips Below 4%
“All of us must do everything we can to lower the risk of a possible ‘twindemic’ resulting from continued surges in COVID-19 cases and a simultaneous, rough flu season,” said Branch.