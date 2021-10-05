BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of Baltimore’s artists are soon opening their studio doors to give Marylanders a behind-the-scenes look at how their work is made.
It’s called the Baltimore Open Studio Tour, an annual event now in its 33rd year, that’s part of Free Fall Baltimore. The public can meet with local artists, see their creative process and buy some of their work.READ MORE: Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Prison For The Attempted Murders Of Two Women
“We have fashion designers, sculptors, textile, woodworking, bookbinding, all different types of artists open their spaces and allow the public to come inside to see their process,” said Jocquelyn Downs, director of the Arts Council at Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts
Studios will be open for free at different locations all across the city, like Motor House on W. North Avenue where artists like Abisola Oladeinde can show off some of their latest workREAD MORE: Maryland Casinos Generate More Than $165M In Gaming Revenue During September
“I’m a fashion designer and what I’m showcasing is my culture from Nigeria, so I’m Yoruba and then this Adire fabric is indigenous to the Yoruba tradition,” said Oladeinde.
The event gives everyone a chance to see some of the most creative work being made in Charm City and a chance to think about why it’s so important to it.
“It’s an opportunity to bring people together, it’s an opportunity to see some new artists, but then it’s also an opportunity for us to have some bigger conversations about the value of the art,” said Farajaii Muhammad, marketing and communications manager at Motor House.MORE NEWS: 'There Have Been Threats Against Me': Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers
The open studio tour happens on Oct. 23 and 24. You can learn more about it by heading to freefallbaltimore.org.