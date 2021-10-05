KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fall is in the air and corn mazes are open for business across Maryland.

“It’s just a fun way to get outside in the fall and do something together as a family,” said Morgan Niner.

In Baltimore County, Beachmont Corn Maze boasts more than two miles of pathways over six acres.

“We actually have a really unique corn maze.” said event manager, Zach Cockerham. “A lot of corn mazes you just go through a maze, maybe you collect a letter or something like that, but here at Beachmont we actually try to tell a story.”

This year’s theme is “Fellowship of the King.” Each turn takes you deeper into middle earth to collect items and prove the true king.

Planning for the maze started in January of last year, with the hopes of making it fun for everyone.

“Our big slogan is fall family fun so,” said Cockerham. “Everything we do we try to make sure your youngest two and three-year-olds can enjoy but also some of your older guests can enjoy too.”

Beachmont Corn Maze is open Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Nov. 6. For more info about Beachmont Corn Maze, click here.

For a list of corn mazes and pumpkin patches across Maryland, click here.