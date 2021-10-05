ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all but seven suspended after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while dating the girl’s aunt, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced on Tuesday.
Rene Hernandez-Gomez, 34, was convicted on sexual assault charges on Sept. 30.
According to prosecutors, in October 2019, Hernandez-Gomez agreed to buy the victim a cellphone after hers was taken away as punishment on the condition they be friends with benefits. The victim agreed but said she never had the intention to do anything with Hernandez-Gomez.
On Oct. 13, 2019, the victim's stepfather found the phone, and the girl admitted to having Hernandez-Gomez purchase it. The victim's sister found inappropriate text messages between Hernandez-Gomez and the girl on the device.
Four days later, family members of the victim went to the Maryland State Police’s Glen Burnie Barrack to report the assault.
During an investigation, authorities learned of an incident where Hernandez-Gomez groped and kissed the girl. In a phone conversation, Hernandez-Gomez admitted to the incident and said he would leave the girl's aunt so they could be together.
“As parents we must be cautious in who we bring into our homes and have meaningful conversations with our children to prevent them from being manipulated and coerced by predatory adults,” said Leitess. “The defendant used bribery to pursue and sexually assault a minor and for that, he has been held accountable.”