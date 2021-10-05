BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a man convicted in the attempted murders of two women has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Davon Roberts was convicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun in a crime of violence, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

According to officials, on Aug. 30, 2019, just after 4:45 p.m., a BPD officer responded to the 600 block of South Freemont Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, the officer found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said the officer recognized the victim from a domestic violence incident that occurred a few days prior.

The officer asked the victim if the same individual shot her and the victim confirmed that he did before providing Roberts’ name and address. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

A witness was identified during the investigation and said she saw Roberts along with the victim in the doorway of a residence in the 600 block of South Freemont Street. According to the witness, Roberts was seen attempting to prevent the victim from leaving.

As the witness tried to intervene, Roberts grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her toward a car. At the car, he pulled a gun from the trunk and pointed it at the witness stating that he was going to kill her. Roberts shot the witness in the face and chest saying “Die! Die!” The witness ran away while the suspect continued to fire the gun in her direction as she fled the scene.

“This conviction is yet another example of how accountability is key in our pursuit of justice. Through partnership and collaboration, domestic abusers that brutally beat their spouses and shoot them in the face, won’t see the light of day again,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.