BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos generated $165,388,039 in gaming revenue during the month of September, according to officials.
Officials said the total represents a 15.1 percent increase compared to Sept. of 2020 when casinos were limited to 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19. Gaming contributions to Maryland during the month of Sept. saw a 15.6 percent increase compared to the same time last year.
The Education Trus Fund also saw a 15.6 percent increase during Sept. 2021 compared to Sept. of 2020.
The gaming revenue totals for September 2021 are as follows:
- MGM National Harbor (2,123 slot machines, 199 table games)
$69,496,983 in September 2021, an increase of $12,013,124 (20.9%) from September 2020
- Live! Casino & Hotel (3,747 slot machines, 190 table games)
$56,496,012 in September 2021, an increase of $7,343,463 (14.9%) from September 2020
- Horseshoe Casino (1,519 slot machines, 137 table games)
$17,532,299.25 in September 2021, a decrease of $81,279 (-0.5%) from September 2020
- Ocean Downs Casino (842 slot machines, 18 table games)
$9,034,196.09 in September 2021, an increase of $1,339,265 (17.4%) from September 2020
- Hollywood Casino (728 slot machines, 18 table games)
$7,465,134.40 in September 2021, an increase of $743,730 (11.1%) from September 2020
- Rocky Gap Casino (651 slot machines, 16 table games)
$5,363,413.14 in September 2021, an increase of $320,468 (6.4%) from September 2020
For more info, read below: