BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dense fog advisories were issued across the region Tuesday morning on an unseasonably warm and humid October day.

Tuesday’s morning fog will slowly burn off. That will keep temps stable for a while, but with a mixture of clouds and sun on the way, and with a high of 78°, the atmosphere will be a bit unstable. That means showers and later on, not unlike yesterday, some thunderstorms will blossom.

There is a slow-moving front moving slowly away to the southeast of Baltimore. That is where we will most likely see showers early on.

In the evening modeling shows showers popping up on the Western Shore. The Storm Prediction Center again has its eyes on us. But like yesterday, on the lowest end of the severe level.

The best way to describe this day is to cut and paste the look and feel of yesterday on this Tuesday October 5th.

#mdwx Good morning. Beyond the fog JZ just Tweeted about this day will be VERY MUCH like yesterday. Warm, and humid. Some showers, and thunderstorms, around later on. pic.twitter.com/FUd6DJMXIt — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 5, 2021

The National Weather Service said visibility is a quarter mile or less in dense fog. The service advised morning drivers to use low beams and allow plenty of space.