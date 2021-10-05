TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have identified the suspect in an incident Monday afternoon that resulted in a lockdown of Towson University’s campus.
Zaron Savyon Elzey, 19, of Owings Mills is charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, assault and other related charges in connection to an incident that began with a road rage incident.
A Baltimore County Police Officer initially responded just after 5 p.m. to a report of a BMW driving erratically on Stevenson Lane in Towson. Police said Elzey, the alleged driver of the BMW, was then involved in a hit and run crash between Cross Campus and Emerson Drive.
READ MORE: Friends Raise Money For Children Of Ellicott City Couple Killed In Double Homicide
When the officer stopped Elzey, police said Elzey assaulted the officer and then fled on foot. Shortly after Elzey fled, police responded to a report of carjacking of a 2021 Land Rover at a hospital nearby.
Elzey was finally arrested in Baltimore City after fleeing the Land Rover on foot, police said. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.