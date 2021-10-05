BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Look Alive Campaign along with transportation officials are asking residents to make pedestrian safety a top priority as daylight hours reduce and create more dangerous walking conditions.
"Everyone, at some point in the day, is a pedestrian," said Chrissy Nizer, Administrator of the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and Governor Larry Hogan's Highway Safety Representative. "Whether you're walking the kids to school, accessing transit, running errands on foot, or simply walking the dog, you're a pedestrian. We want to encourage everyone—people walking and driving—to remain alert and watch out for each other on the roads."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has declared October as National Pedestrian Safety Month. The Baltimore region normally sees an increase in pedestrian-involved crashes during the colder months.
In 2020, 61 people were killed while walking in the Baltimore region, with September, October and November being the months when most pedestrian crashes happen.
Here are some tips from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for both drivers and pedestrians:
If you’re driving:
- Look twice before turning, and yield to people walking and biking.
- Stop for people in crosswalks, and never pass another vehicle stopped at a crosswalk.
If you’re walking:
- Use the crosswalk and wait for the walk signal.
- Cross with caution. Look left, right, and left again.
For more info and tips, visit LookAliveMD.org.