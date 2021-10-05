BEL AIR, Md. — Youth volunteers in Harford County raised $20,000 last month in honor of a 16-year-old student who passed away earlier this year.
VolunTeen, a Bel Air-based volunteer organization for Harford County teens, wanted to find a way to remember the legacy of Bailey Bullock, a student-athlete at The John Carroll School who died May 12.
So the group organized Bailey’s Heart & Sole 5K Charity Run, which was held Sept. 19 at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail.
Hundreds of people — including athletes from The John Carroll School, C. Milton Wright High School and Harford Community College — turned out to support the effort.
All told, the 5K raised $20,000 for the American Heart Association and the Bailey’s Heart and Soul Foundation, which was formed in the wake of Bullock’s death.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the turnout for this race,” VolunTeen President and Founder Drew Evans said in part. “This is why Harford County is so amazing.”
VolunTeen provides Harford County youth with volunteerism opportunities, including raising money for worthy causes, making blankets for hospital patients and community cleanups. Click here to learn more.