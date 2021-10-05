BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old woman was shot in the face early Tuesday morning in south Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 400 block of South Payson Street, where they found the woman. She was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.