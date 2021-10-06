TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than 30 restaurants are taking part in Baltimore County’s Fall Restaurant Week, scheduled for Oct. 15-24, Baltimore County County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Wednesday.
Participating restaurants will offer special menus and deals for dine-in, takeout or curbside pick-up. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.
“We are excited to announce the return of this cherished tradition with our local restaurants,” said Olszewski. “We encourage residents of Baltimore County and beyond to support our restaurant community and take full advantage of all the diverse options to dine safely and comfortably.”
All registration fees were waived to help restaurants that have been impacted by the pandemic, Olszewski’s office said.