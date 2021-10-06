ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fall in Maryland is time for the state’s black bears to start a period of increased feeding ahead of winter hibernation, and that means those in western Maryland might start seeing more bear activity.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the state’s black bears are concentrated in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The department wants to remind residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid close encounters with the animals.READ MORE: New Online Market Delivers Food From Local Farmers, Vendors Across The Region
“Keeping food sources like bird feeders, pet food, and trash in a place where bears can’t get to them is the best way to avoid problems,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said.
The department said motorists traveling in western Maryland should also watch for bears crossing roads in search of food.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Fire Employee Arrested Over 'Threat Of Mass Violence'
The department provided these pointers to minimize bear problems on property:
- Reduce garbage odors. Rinse food cans and wrappers before disposal.
- Compost vegetable scraps properly away from house.
- Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage pickup day.
- Wash garbage cans regularly and use lime to cut odors.
- Keep garbage cans in a bear-proof container or in an enclosed building until trash pickup. See links to bear-proof cans above.
- Remove bird feeders in the spring. If you persist in feeding during summer, remove seed, suet and hummingbird feeders at night.
- Keep pet food inside.
- Keep barbecue grills and picnic tables clean.
- Use an energized fence to keep bears out of beehives, sweet corn, fruit trees and berry patches. (An energized fence is powered by a low-impedance, high–voltage energizer that provides a short-duration, high-energy impulse.)
- Barking dogs, bright lights and noisemakers will sometimes discourage bears from coming into an area.
For more information on living around black bears, visit the department’s website.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man, 27, Dies After Dirt Bike Crash In Brooklyn Park